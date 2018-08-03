Adcorp : 2018-08-03 SENS Dealing in securities by directors’associate

Adcorp Holdings Limited
Registration number 1974/001804/06
Share code: ADR
ISIN number: ZAE000000139
('Adcorp')
Dealing in securities by directors'associate
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in respect of dealing in Adcorp ordinary shares ('securities') by Adcorp directors' associate:
Directors: Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi
Directors' Associate: Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited*
Date of transaction: 30 July 2018
Number of securities: 381 534
Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of securities
Share price: R15.59
Total value of transaction: R5 949 068.90
Nature of interest: Indirect, Beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
Directors : Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi
Directors' Associate: Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited*
Date of transaction: 31 July 2018
Number of securities: 303 427
Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of securities
Share price: R15.63
Total value of transaction: R4 741 866.13
Nature of interest: Indirect, Beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
Directors: Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi
Directors' Associate: Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited*
Date of transaction: 1 August 2018
Number of securities: 1 152
Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of securities
Share price: R15.25
Total value of transaction: R17 565.47
Nature of interest: Indirect, Beneficial
Clearance obtained: Yes
* Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited ('VCP'), which is the advisor to Peregrine Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP.
2 August 2018
Bryanston
Sponsor: Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Pty) Ltd