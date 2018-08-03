Adcorp : 2018-08-03 SENS Dealing in securities by directors’associate

​Adcorp Holdings Limited

Registration number 1974/001804/06

Share code: ADR

ISIN number: ZAE000000139

('Adcorp')

Dealing in securities by directors'associate



In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in respect of dealing in Adcorp ordinary shares ('securities') by Adcorp directors' associate:



Directors: Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi

Directors' Associate: Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited*

Date of transaction: 30 July 2018

Number of securities: 381 534

Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of securities

Share price: R15.59

Total value of transaction: R5 949 068.90

Nature of interest: Indirect, Beneficial

Clearance obtained: Yes



Directors : Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi

Directors' Associate: Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited*

Date of transaction: 31 July 2018

Number of securities: 303 427

Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of securities

Share price: R15.63

Total value of transaction: R4 741 866.13

Nature of interest: Indirect, Beneficial

Clearance obtained: Yes



Directors: Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi

Directors' Associate: Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited*

Date of transaction: 1 August 2018

Number of securities: 1 152

Nature of transaction: On-market acquisition of securities

Share price: R15.25

Total value of transaction: R17 565.47

Nature of interest: Indirect, Beneficial

Clearance obtained: Yes



* Mr S Sithole and Mr TP Moeketsi have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited ('VCP'), which is the advisor to Peregrine Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP.



2 August 2018

Bryanston

Sponsor: Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services (Pty) Ltd