Addus HomeCare : To Participate In Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

FRISCO, Texas, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of comprehensive home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, which takes place March 20 – 21, 2018, in New York City. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available at the Company's website starting at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time/ 8:45 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus

Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living and will provide hospice and home health services upon completion of the pending acquisition of Ambercare. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. At December 31, 2017, Addus provided home care services to over 34,000 consumers in 24 states through 116 offices. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

