Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Adecco Group    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP (ADEN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 300 MILLION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 07:05am CET

THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 300 MILLION

Zurich, Switzerland, March 13, 2018: the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announces the completion of the EUR 300 million share buyback programme launched in March 2017.

Under this share buyback programme, the Adecco Group repurchased 4,580,260 of its shares (equivalent to 2.68% of the share capital at the launch of the share buyback programme) via a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange. The average purchase price per share excluding commissions was CHF 73.83.

The shareholders of Adecco Group AG will resolve on the reduction of share capital through cancellation of all 4,580,260 repurchased shares at the Annual General Meeting 2018.

As announced in the Adecco Group's Q4 2017 results press release, the Board of Directors has decided to launch a new share buyback programme of up to EUR 150 million. Shares repurchased under the programme are also intended for subsequent cancellation, following shareholder approval.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

[email protected] or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

[email protected] or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Financial Agenda

Publication of the 2017 Annual Report 21 March 2018

Annual General Meeting 19 April 2018

Q1 2018 results 8 May 2018

Q2 2018 results 9 August 2018

Q3 2018 results 6 November 2018

Forward-looking statements
Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 2 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2017 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by eight lead brands: Adecco, Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Spring Professional, Lee Hecht Harrison, Pontoon, Adia and YOSS.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADECCO GROUP
07:05aThe adecco group completes share buyback programme of eur 300 million
TE
07:01aADECCO : Miscellaneous – Low Priority
AQ
07:01aADECCO : Completes share buyback programme of eur 300 million
AQ
03/07ADECCO : BioBridges Announces Expansion Plans
AQ
03/01THE ADECCO GROUP : Improved growth in q4 2017
TE
03/01ADECCO : Final Results
AQ
03/01THE ADECCO GROUP : Improved growth in q4 2017
AQ
02/27ADECCO : Slovakia drops in competitiveness of talents ranking
AQ
02/26ADECCO : Otak hires Gordon
AQ
02/20ADECCO : ILO Commission member Dehaze reinforces need for new social contract
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Adecco Group AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Prospects Look Good For Robert Half International 
2017Adecco (AHEXY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Investing In Job Placement Companies 
2017Adecco Group's (AHEXF) CEO Alain Dehaze on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 426 M
EBIT 2018 1 187 M
Net income 2018 786 M
Debt 2018 596 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 12,61
P/E ratio 2019 12,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 10 285 M
Chart ADECCO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Adecco Group Technical Analysis Chart | ADEN | CH0012138605 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Dehaze Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP-5.57%12 665
RANDSTAD11.36%12 872
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-4.56%8 096
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL6.84%7 585
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.40%5 998
ON ASSIGNMENT, INC.28.35%4 416
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.