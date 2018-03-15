Log in
adesso AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2018 | 11:40am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adesso AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adesso AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 11:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 03, 2018 German: http://www.adesso-group.de/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte/index.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 03, 2018 German: http://www.adesso-group.de/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte/index.html


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso AG
Stockholmer Allee 20
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664469  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664469&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
