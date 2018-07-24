adesso : awarded framework contract with a value of up to EUR 25 million as an IT partner of the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior

DGAP-News: adesso AG / Key word(s): Contract

The IT service provider adesso AG has won a Europe-wide tender for an important framework contract from the federal government: the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (Bundesministeriums des Innern - BMI) has engaged adesso to manage, maintain and develop its electronic tender platform for a further six years. The estimated total contract volume is up to EUR 25 million.

The Procurement Office is the central purchasing authority of the federal government. The office brings together public bodies and providers using its "e-Vergabe" electronic marketplace. Many federal authorities, institutions and foundations funded by the federal government use the platform to purchase goods and services. The consolidation and central processing of those purchases reduces the burden on public finances and organisational effort on the part of the individual authorities.

The new framework contract concluded for the "e-Vergabe" platform represents a calculated contract volume of up to approximately EUR 25 million for adesso over a maximum period of six years. It includes the future management, maintenance and development of the system.

adesso took responsibility for the platform six years ago, when it first won the tender for its modernisation in 2012. Over that period adesso has designed and implemented numerous changes, such as interfaces to EU systems and other tender platforms, along with software improvements. With the go-live of the web-based tender assistant in April 2017, adesso achieved an important milestone in the project before the next Europe-wide tender process commenced.

A total of 25 IT consultants and software developers from adesso will be involved in the project until 2024, ensuring the further development and ongoing operation of the platform on site in Bonn.

Information from the federal government about the "e-Vergabe" platform is available here: https://www.evergabe-online.de



adesso Group

With over 2,800 employees and annual sales of EUR 321.6 million in 2017, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers and has outstanding opportunities for growth. At its own locations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, USA and the UK as well as at numerous customer sites, adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product-portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. 2016 and 2018, adesso was awarded as the best employer in the german IT-sector.