Adidas    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS (ADS)
Adidas : buyback, profit forecast set to boost shares

03/14/2018 | 08:57am CET
A pair of the sport shoes of Adidas, printed by 3D printer, is seen before the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - Adidas (>> adidas) forecast slower sales and profit growth for 2018 but lifted its 2020 profitability forecast and shares of the German sportswear firm looked set to get a boost from news of a large buyback.

Adidas, which has seen its shares fall 15 percent in the past six months as its growth cooled, said late on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to 3 billion euros (2.66 billion pounds) worth of its shares by 2021, or almost 9 percent of its share capital.

The German company's shares were indicated up 4 percent in pre-market trade.

On Wednesday, Adidas proposed a dividend of 2.60 euros per share, above average analyst forecasts for 2.53 euros.

Adidas forecast currency-neutral sales would rise around 10 percent in 2018, with an operating margin of between 10.3 and 10.5 percent, up from 9.8 percent in 2017. It estimated net profit from continuing operations would increase by between 13 and 17 percent.

It also lifted its 2020 profitability target, aiming for net income from continuing operations to grow by an average of 22 to 24 percent per year, from a previous 20-22 percent, and the operating margin to hit 11.5 percent by 2020, up from a previous target for 11 percent.

Since taking over in 2016, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted has put a bigger focus on improving profitability, which still lags bigger rival Nike. The U.S. firm trades at a premium to Adidas even though it is growing more slowly.

Adidas said fourth-quarter sales rose 12 percent to 5.06 billion euros, a currency-neutral rise of 19 percent, but missing analyst forecasts for 5.13 billion as sales in Russia and at its Reebok brand slipped.

Fourth-quarter operating profit more than tripled to 132 million euros, beating analyst forecasts for 61 million, but the company recorded a net loss of 41 million euros after a tax impact of 76 million due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)

Stocks treated in this article : Nike, adidas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE -0.97% 66.17 Delayed Quote.5.79%
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 21 338 M
EBIT 2017 1 991 M
Net income 2017 1 263 M
Debt 2017 108 M
Yield 2017 1,45%
P/E ratio 2017 26,58
P/E ratio 2018 21,28
EV / Sales 2017 1,66x
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capitalization 35 358 M
