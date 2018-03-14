Log in
ADIDAS (ADS)
Adidas : forecasts slower sales and profit growth for 2018

03/14/2018 | 07:47am CET
Adidas logo is pictured inside a shoe before company annual general meeting in Fuerth

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) - Adidas forecast another year of sales and profit growth for 2018, albeit at a slower pace than in 2017, as the German sportswear firm reported fourth-quarter sales that undershot analyst forecasts and a net loss due to a one-off U.S. tax hit.

Adidas, which has seen its shares fall 15 percent in the past six months as its growth cooled, said late on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to 3 billion euros (2.66 billion pounds) worth of its shares by 2021, or almost 9 percent of its share capital.

On Wednesday, Adidas said quarterly sales rose 12 percent to 5.06 billion euros, a currency-neutral rise of 19 percent, but missing average analyst forecasts for 5.13 billion.

It reported operating profit more than tripled to 132 million euros, beating analyst forecasts for 61 million, but recorded a net loss of 41 million after a tax impact of 76 million due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

For 2018, it forecast currency-neutral sales up around 10 percent, the operating margin to increase to between 10.3 and 10.5 percent, from 9.8 percent in 2017, and net profit from continuing operations to rise between 13 and 17 percent.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 21 338 M
EBIT 2017 1 991 M
Net income 2017 1 263 M
Debt 2017 108 M
Yield 2017 1,45%
P/E ratio 2017 26,58
P/E ratio 2018 21,28
EV / Sales 2017 1,66x
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capitalization 35 358 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | ADS | DE000A1EWWW0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 204 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Glenn Bennett Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS2.66%44 263
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD17.56%14 305
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD5.20%6 847
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT-0.41%6 759
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 725
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP13.23%3 097
