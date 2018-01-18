Log in
ADIDAS (ADS)
Report
01/18 07:29:22 pm
171.45 EUR   +2.57%
07:33p Nestle nominates three board directors to help advance strategy
07:04p Nestle Nominates Three New Independent Directors to Board
09:18aADIDAS : No turn-around in sight
Nestle nominates three board directors to help advance strategy

01/18/2018 | 07:33pm CET
A Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters in Vevey

Nestle (>> Nestlé) proposed three new independent directors to its board on Thursday, as the world's largest food company seeks to accelerate its transformation into a health-conscious company.

Pablo Isla, chief executive of Zara-owner Inditex (>> Inditex SA), Adidas (>> adidas) CEO Kasper Rorsted and Kimberly Ross, former chief financial officer of Baker Hughes (>> Baker Hughes A GE Co) will stand for election at Nestle's next annual general meeting in April.

"As Nestle advances its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy for accelerated growth in targeted consumer products categories and for sustainable shareholder value creation, each of these nominees brings a unique depth of experience and expertise that will be directly relevant to Nestlé," said Chairman Paul Bulcke in a statement.

Three current directors - Andreas Koopmann, Steven Hoch and Naina Lal Kidwai - will retire at the AGM.

(This story has been refiled to fix Reuters Instrument Code on Inditex)

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Stocks treated in this article : adidas, Nestlé, Inditex SA, Baker Hughes A GE Co
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 21 399 M
EBIT 2017 1 979 M
Net income 2017 1 278 M
Finance 2017 74,1 M
Yield 2017 1,47%
P/E ratio 2017 26,21
P/E ratio 2018 20,96
EV / Sales 2017 1,63x
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capitalization 34 970 M
Chart ADIDAS
Duration : Period :
adidas Technical Analysis Chart | ADS | DE000A1EWWW0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 198 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Glenn Bennett Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS0.00%43 163
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD5.48%13 265
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD3.09%6 532
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT-9.37%6 094
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 851
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP2.49%2 629
