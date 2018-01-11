Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG (ADS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 06:50:09 pm
167.275 EUR   -0.25%
06:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
06:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
01:05p ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:33pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Boards with Puma store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow

Gucci-owner Kering (>> Kering) plans to spin off German sports brand Puma (>> Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport) to the French conglomerate's shareholders as it sharpens the group's focus squarely on its luxury brands.

Gucci-owner Kering (>> Kering) plans to spin off German sports brand Puma (>> Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport) to the French conglomerate's shareholders as it sharpens the group's focus squarely on its luxury brands.

Kering said it planned to distribute 70 percent of Puma shares in kind to its investors, leaving it with only a 16 percent stake in the sportwear group, confirming an exclusive Reuters report.

Puma shares were down 4.4 percent at the close, with Kerin down almost 1 percent.

Kering is a little more than 40 percent controlled by the French Pinault family, who would receive about 29 percent of the sporting goods company, while Puma's free float would stand at about 55 percent.

Shedding Puma, meanwhile, would turn Kering into a pure player in the high-margin luxury business, where it rivals larger peers such as French conglomerate LVMH (>> LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE).

"Kering would dedicate itself entirely to the development of its luxury houses," Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

Puma said it welcomed the transaction because it increases the company's free float, adding that the move will not affect its current strategy.

Puma struggled for years after it was bought by Kering for 5.3 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in 2007, but recent improved performance has raised expectations that the French group would sell its stake this year.

The sports goods company is due to report full-year results on Feb. 12, having increased its profit outlook three times last year on the popularity of collections designed by singer Rihanna and shoes worn by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Like German rival Adidas (>> adidas AG), Puma has enjoyed a revival in the United States as shoppers snap up its retro styles instead of basketball shoes, hurting Nike (>> Nike) and Under Armour (>> Under Armour).

Puma's shares rose by 45 percent over the past year, bringing its market capitalisation to 5.3 billion euros, back at the level at which Kering bought.

Kering emerged as one of the big winners in a luxury goods revival last year as Chinese demand picked up, with a stellar turn at brand-of-the-moment Gucci helping earnings and other labels such as Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson, Alexander Hübner and Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)

By Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
06:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
06:33p Kering to spin off Puma to its own shareholders
01:05p ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01:05p ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01:05p ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/04 ADIDAS : Patent Issued for Sensor Garment and Methods of Making the Same (USPTO ..
2017 Nike's North America weakness to weigh on current-quarter revenue
2017 ADIDAS : Notification purs. to Article 21 Section 1 WpHG
2017 ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
2017 ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/04 Wells Fargo sees big year for retail sector
2017 FOOT LOCKER : Between Value And Industry Headwinds
2017 NIKE : Should've Been Worse
2017 Adidas Is Eating Nike's Lunch
2017 NIKE : Exercise Caution Into Earnings
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 21 399 M
EBIT 2017 1 979 M
Net income 2017 1 279 M
Finance 2017 79,9 M
Yield 2017 1,46%
P/E ratio 2017 26,29
P/E ratio 2018 21,03
EV / Sales 2017 1,64x
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capitalization 35 086 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | ADS | DE000A1EWWW0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 198 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Glenn Bennett Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG0.33%41 904
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD5.20%12 886
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-0.81%6 431
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT-0.96%6 368
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 821
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP0.90%2 576
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.