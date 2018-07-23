Log in
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
Adler Modemärkte AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/23/2018 | 04:35pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.07.2018 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Freude

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Executive Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adler Modemärkte AG

b) LEI
529900US7E2EM894FT55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.1500 EUR 85494.15 EUR
4.1500 EUR 3149.85 EUR
4.1500 EUR 2656.00 EUR
4.1500 EUR 83000.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 130200.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 1806.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 1705.20 EUR
4.2000 EUR 50328.60 EUR
4.2000 EUR 21000.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 4960.20 EUR
4.3000 EUR 32168.30 EUR
4.3000 EUR 2253.20 EUR
4.3000 EUR 43000.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 72546.60 EUR
4.3000 EUR 8406.50 EUR
4.1300 EUR 1371.16 EUR
4.1400 EUR 3059.46 EUR
4.1500 EUR 20750.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 4200.00 EUR
4.2000 EUR 2755.20 EUR
4.2100 EUR 16840.00 EUR
4.3000 EUR 4300.00 EUR
4.3000 EUR 172.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.1980 EUR 596122.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-07-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

43907  23.07.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 529 M
EBIT 2018 11,3 M
Net income 2018 4,50 M
Finance 2018 5,41 M
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 15,43
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 75,7 M
Chart ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemaerkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,08 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Director-Finance, Controlling, Audits & Legal
Majed Abu-Zarur Member-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG-29.93%89
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL0.77%106 897
KERING23.87%73 321
FAST RETAILING CO LTD16.13%49 946
ROSS STORES7.90%32 925
ZALANDO8.22%13 959
