Adler Modemärkte AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.07.2018 / 16:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Freude

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Executive Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adler Modemärkte AG

b) LEI

529900US7E2EM894FT55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.1500 EUR 85494.15 EUR 4.1500 EUR 3149.85 EUR 4.1500 EUR 2656.00 EUR 4.1500 EUR 83000.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 130200.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 1806.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 1705.20 EUR 4.2000 EUR 50328.60 EUR 4.2000 EUR 21000.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 4960.20 EUR 4.3000 EUR 32168.30 EUR 4.3000 EUR 2253.20 EUR 4.3000 EUR 43000.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 72546.60 EUR 4.3000 EUR 8406.50 EUR 4.1300 EUR 1371.16 EUR 4.1400 EUR 3059.46 EUR 4.1500 EUR 20750.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 4200.00 EUR 4.2000 EUR 2755.20 EUR 4.2100 EUR 16840.00 EUR 4.3000 EUR 4300.00 EUR 4.3000 EUR 172.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.1980 EUR 596122.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

