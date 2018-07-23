|
Adler Modemärkte AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/23/2018 | 04:35pm CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.07.2018 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Freude
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chairman of the Executive Board
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8MU2
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.1500 EUR
|85494.15 EUR
|4.1500 EUR
|3149.85 EUR
|4.1500 EUR
|2656.00 EUR
|4.1500 EUR
|83000.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|130200.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|1806.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|1705.20 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|50328.60 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|21000.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|4960.20 EUR
|4.3000 EUR
|32168.30 EUR
|4.3000 EUR
|2253.20 EUR
|4.3000 EUR
|43000.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|72546.60 EUR
|4.3000 EUR
|8406.50 EUR
|4.1300 EUR
|1371.16 EUR
|4.1400 EUR
|3059.46 EUR
|4.1500 EUR
|20750.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|4200.00 EUR
|4.2000 EUR
|2755.20 EUR
|4.2100 EUR
|16840.00 EUR
|4.3000 EUR
|4300.00 EUR
|4.3000 EUR
|172.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.1980 EUR
|596122.42 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Modemärkte AG
|
|Industriestraße Ost 1-7
|
|63808 Haibach
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adlermode.com
|
|End of News
|
