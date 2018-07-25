Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Real Estate AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG (ADL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/25 11:32:26 am
14.02 EUR   +0.14%
10:46aADLER REAL ESTA : english
PU
10:40aADLER REAL ESTA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
07/24ADLER REAL ESTA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ADLER Real Estate : english

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 10:46am CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.07.2018 / 10:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name


b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005008007

b) Nature of the transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00EUR 42.00EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00EUR 42.00EUR

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


25.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Adler Real Estate AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
10:46aADLER REAL ESTATE : english
PU
10:40aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
07/24ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
07/23ADLER REAL ESTATE : english
PU
07/23ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
06/29ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/29ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article...
PU
05/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article...
PU
05/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Annual General Meeting elect new member of the Supervisor..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 250 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 64,0 M
Debt 2018 2 563 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
P/E ratio 2019 9,55
EV / Sales 2018 13,5x
EV / Sales 2019 11,8x
Capitalization 803 M
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,7 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG5.38%938
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%39 226
VONOVIA-0.65%24 722
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 679
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN13.27%17 127
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 342
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.