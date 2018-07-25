ADLER Real Estate : english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.07.2018 / 10:35

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005008007

b) Nature of the transaction



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.00 EUR 42.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.00 EUR 42.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction



f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra Frankfurt MIC: XETR

