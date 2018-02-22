Admiral : Swansea’s synchronised swimmers can keep on swimming thanks to Admiral

Wales' only competing synchronised swimming club has a brand new underwater speaker, thanks to local employer Admiral.

Swansea synchronised swimming club, received £400 for a new underwater speaker after Liz James-Mahoney, who works in Admiral's training department, applied to the company's Community Chest Scheme. The scheme provides funding for charities, sports teams and organisations in which staff members or their families are involved.

The donation paid for a new speaker when the club's current one completely stopped working, meaning they couldn't do their routines properly. Being the only competing synchronised swimmers in Wales, it was really important that the underwater speaker was replaced with a good quality speaker and quickly.

Liz's daughter Megan is a committed member of the club. Liz said, 'It's very hard to get funding and the club could not afford to pay for new speaker, especially when we needed one so quickly.

We regularly compete in England and this often comes with expenses to the club and parents, so it was lovely that I could help out through the place I work. Clubs like these often don't get the backing that more mainstream sports do and yet they add so much to our community. Community Chest is a scheme I'm really proud that Admiral do. The club, along with my daughter, were over the moon when I said I could pay for a new speaker!'

Holly Curson is the club's head coach. She said, 'The club was gearing up for its annual Christmas Show when not only did the underwater speaker begin to stop working but the batteries in the large poolside speaker needed replacing and without the ability to play music, there would simply be no show. This is when Admiral stepped in and saved us by giving us funds to replace the equipment needed. Thank you so much Admiral for helping the club and sport in Wales.'

Admiral's Community Chest scheme has been running for over twelve years and gives thousands of pounds annually to local charities and organisations in South Wales.