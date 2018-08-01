Adobe : Advertising Cloud TV Extends Personalization of TV Advertising With LiveRamp

We're in the golden age of television, with more TV content available on more devices than ever before. However, you have to work a lot harder for TV to provide the same impact as it did just a few years ago.

Less than one-third of Americans (26 percent) believe the TV ads they see are relevant to them, according to Adobe Digital Insights' Advertising Report . As an industry we must do better than that. Despite progress in extending automation and data-driven buying to TV, most TV buys are still executed manually with limited targeting and measurement limited to age, gender, frequency and reach. That's why, last year, Adobe launched Adobe Advertising Cloud TV - the most widely used solution in the industry for automated, data-driven planning and buying of television advertising across screens. Since its debut, the platform has made progress both in terms of access to top inventory and targeting capabilities through a direct integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud.

Today, Advertising Cloud is dramatically expanding its targeting capabilities in TV in collaboration with LiveRamp, an Acxiom® company and a leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. Adobe Advertising Cloud is the first and only buying platform to launch a combined offering with LiveRamp.

Through the partnership, advertisers can easily onboard first-party data - a brand's own data from customer relationship databases (CRM), customer lists, offline sales or loyalty program data, audience segments from Adobe Analytics Cloud and more - to LiveRamp's IndentityLink for data matching for use in people-based advertising. Once an audience is imported into LiveRamp, advertisers can activate that audience at scale via Advertising Cloud across addressable TV, national linear TV, video on demand (VOD), over-the-top video (OTT) and connected TV.

Thanks to Adobe Advertising Cloud's unique inventory access made possible by the company's lack of media ownership and independence, advanced targeting is available on billions of ad impressions monthly from the full footprint of over 100 networks directly on linear TV to top broadcasters offering on-demand access to full TV episodes and live sports.

In addressable TV, the joint offering is even more powerful. When advertisers on-board their first-party data to LiveRamp via Advertising Cloud, it can then be anonymously matched to addressable TV subscribers. As a result, Adobe Advertising Cloud TV enables advertisers to plan, buy and optimize ad campaigns at a household level nationally.

For years, people have talked about advanced targeting in TV, but delivering on that targeting with precision and scale has been way too difficult. ACTV and LiveRamp are helping to realize that promise, making it much easier for advertisers to deliver personalized messaging to discrete audiences in premium television environments across linear, addressable and CTV.

'Since announcing IdentityLink for TV in March, we have continued to prioritize the transformation of the $224B television industry, helping brands, agencies, programmers and technology platforms execute people-based marketing at scale,' said Allison Metcalfe, general manager of TV at LiveRamp. 'Our partnership with Adobe fortifies that approach, and helps ensure consumers are tuning in - not tuning out - to meaningful messages and experiences with brands they know and love.'

'For years, people have talked about advanced targeting in TV, but delivering on that targeting with precision and scale has been way too difficult,' said Todd Gordon, Director, Programmatic TV of Adobe. 'ACTV and LiveRamp are helping to realize that promise, making it much easier for advertisers to deliver personalized messaging to discrete audiences in premium television environments across linear, addressable and CTV.'