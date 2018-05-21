Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adobe : Authorizes New $8 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program granting the company authority to repurchase up to $8 billion in common stock through its fiscal year 2021. Under the program, which is designed to return value to Adobe’s stockholders, offset dilution from stock issuances, and reduce share count over time, the company may repurchase shares in the open market and enter into structured repurchase agreements with third parties. The new stock repurchase authority is a significant expansion of the company’s previous program authorizing the repurchase of up to $2.5 billion in common stock through fiscal year 2019 that is expected to be exhausted later this year. The new program is expected to be funded from Adobe’s future cash flow from operations and is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s fiscal year 2018 earnings.

“Our ability to substantially increase Adobe’s stock repurchase program is reflective of our strong cash flow expectations and balance sheet, and reinforces our commitment to returning value and excess cash to our stockholders,” said John Murphy, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Adobe.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to Adobe’s stock repurchases, earnings, cash flow and use of cash, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2017 ended Dec. 1, 2017, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2018. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to Adobe’s SEC filings.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
10:17pADOBE SYSTEMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:06pADOBE : to Acquire Magento Commerce
BU
10:06pADOBE : Authorizes New $8 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
BU
05/16ADOBE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Virginia (May 16)
AQ
05/16ADOBE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Washington (May 16)
AQ
05/15ADOBE : Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe : XD
BU
05/15ADOBE : Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD
PU
05/11UNITED STATES RETAIL E-COMMERCE SOFT : United States Retail E-commerce Software ..
AQ
05/11GLOBAL SAAS-BASED SITE SEARCH MARKET : Global SaaS-Based Site Search Market CAGR..
AQ
05/10CBRE : Oakland, San Francisco downtown office markets are nation's tightest
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/15Why Nuance Will Under-Perform A While Longer 
05/12GET RICH (SAFELY) WITH GROWTH STRATE : 3 To Consider 
05/10Gannett Agrees To Acquire WordStream For Digital Marketing Buildout 
05/06Should You Buy Adobe And Its Strong Growth Potential? 
05/02Oracle's Cloud Transition Doesn't Match Other Success Stories 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 850 M
EBIT 2018 3 640 M
Net income 2018 2 469 M
Finance 2018 6 461 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 47,53
P/E ratio 2019 39,77
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | ADBE | US00724F1012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 248 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS35.16%116 642
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.51%40 123
AUTODESK30.23%29 913
WORKDAY32.18%28 594
SQUARE INC58.75%21 966
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES-7.66%15 261
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.