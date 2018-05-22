Log in
05/21 10:00:00 pm
238.1 USD   +0.00%
Adobe : to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion

05/22/2018 | 03:41am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc said on Monday it would buy e-commerce services provider Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion (1.25 billion pounds) in cash, its biggest deal in nearly a decade.

Shares of Adobe rose about 1 percent in extended trading after the Photoshop maker also said it would buy back up to $8 billion of shares through its fiscal year 2021.

Adobe said the deal will help bolster its Experience Cloud business, which provides services including analytics, advertising and marketing.

“Adobe is the only company with leadership in content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and now commerce – enabling real-time experiences across the entire customer journey,” Brad Rencher, an executive vice president and general manager at Adobe, said in a statement.

Magento was acquired by Permira from eBay Inc in 2015 and counts Canon, Helly Hansen, Paul Smith and Rosetta Stone among its clients.

“Magento has grown its customer-base and enterprise cloud business as a result of key investments in technology, marketing, client success, sales management and the open-source community ecosystem," Phil Guinand, partner at Permira, said in a statement.

Magento also shares customers including Coca-Cola, Warner Music Group, Nestle and Cathay Pacific with Adobe, the company said.

The transaction is expected to close during Adobe's fiscal third quarter.

Qatalyst Partners acted as financial adviser to Permira, and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson acted as legal adviser.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Leslie Adler)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 850 M
EBIT 2018 3 640 M
Net income 2018 2 469 M
Finance 2018 6 461 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 47,53
P/E ratio 2019 39,77
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | ADBE | US00724F1012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 248 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS35.16%116 642
ELECTRONIC ARTS24.51%40 123
AUTODESK30.23%29 913
WORKDAY32.18%28 594
SQUARE INC58.75%21 966
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES-7.66%15 261
