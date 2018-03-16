Log in
ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/16 08:55:13 pm
226.22 USD   +3.36%
News 
News Summary

Oil rallies, in line for weekly gain, as stocks jump

03/16/2018 | 08:17pm CET
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Friday afternoon ahead of a much-anticipated television interview with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, while Wall Street rose on strong economic data as U.S. stocks tried to end a rocky week on a high note.

Crude prices had been on track for a weekly loss, but spiked on Friday, putting oil in position for a gain on the week.

Energy investors were looking to cover short bets ahead of a televised interview Sunday by the U.S. news program "60 Minutes" with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prince will be "comparing Iran's Ayatollah to Hitler, and the battle in Ghouta, Syria, is ramping up," said John Kilduff, partner at investment manager Again Capital in New York. "You can't be short oil over the weekend with all that going on in the region."

U.S. crude <CLcv1> rose 1.78 percent to $62.28 per barrel and Brent <LCOcv1> was last at $66.15, up 1.58 percent on the day. Brent crude prices hit their highest in more than two weeks as U.S. stock prices rose and investors looked to cover short bets.

The S&P 500, which was down 1.5 percent on the week through Thursday, was trying to avoid its first five-day losing streak of 2018. Shares have struggled to weather a growing sense of turmoil in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and signs that protectionist policies could spur a trade war.

But those fears took a back seat, at least temporarily, to economic data showing U.S. factory output jumped 1.1 percent in February.

Retailer Walmart (>> Wal-Mart Stores) was up around 2.75 percent, and Home Depot had gained nearly 1 percent, after the University of Michigan's preliminary reading of consumer sentiment index rose more than expected to 102.0.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 114.48 points, or 0.46 percent, to 24,988.14, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 7.1 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,754.43 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 1.61 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,483.35.

European shares lost ground for the week, despite a modest gain on Friday, driven by exchange operator NEX Group's (>> NEX Group PLC) 30-percent jump after a takeover offer from U.S.-based peer CME Group.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> rose 0.29 percent, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.04 percent.

Trade volume in U.S. government bonds was low and, save for a modest steepening, yields were little moved, as the market quieted in anticipation of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates at that meeting for the first time this year. "We’re looking towards next Wednesday," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.85 percent, from 2.824 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.0835 percent, from 3.061 percent Thursday.

The solid economic data, which bolstered the consensus expectation of a rate hike, also pushed the dollar up slightly against a basket of six currencies, with the dollar index <.DXY> rising 0.11 percent. The euro <EUR=> was down 0.18 percent to $1.2282.

But fears of political tensions did not disappear entirely, boosting the safe-haven Japanese yen, which strengthened 0.23 percent versus the greenback at 106.13 per dollar.

The dollar had earlier fallen as low as 105.61 against the yen, the lowest since March 7.

Sterling <GBP=> was last trading at $1.3939, up 0.02 percent on the day.

Euro zone bond yields kept falling after another European Central Bank policymaker warned that inflation in the bloc remained sluggish, a potential hurdle to the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

(Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

By Nick Brown
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.72% 32.336 Delayed Quote.8.88%
CME GROUP -0.33% 164.73 Delayed Quote.11.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 24971.98 Delayed Quote.0.62%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 0.87% 179.615 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.40% 115.71 Delayed Quote.7.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.16% 7020.4054 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 7481.0746 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NEX GROUP PLC 30.35% 874 Delayed Quote.8.16%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 90.21 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
WAL-MART STORES 2.51% 89.7 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 768 M
EBIT 2018 3 557 M
Net income 2018 2 368 M
Finance 2018 5 970 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 44,29
P/E ratio 2019 37,05
EV / Sales 2018 11,6x
EV / Sales 2019 9,93x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | ADBE | US00724F1012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 220 $
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Garrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS24.65%108 415
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.81%38 823
AUTODESK29.92%29 956
WORKDAY34.09%28 841
SQUARE INC57.51%20 543
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES0.92%17 202
