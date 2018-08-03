DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE

Correction of a release from 31.07.2018, 17:59 CET/CEST - ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.08.2018 / 10:58

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Correction of a publication dated 31.07.2018



1. Details of issuer ADVA Optical Networking SE

Märzenquelle 1-3

98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2018 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 49.804.934



