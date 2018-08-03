Correction of a release from 31.07.2018, 17:59 CET/CEST - ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
08/03/2018 | 11:00am CEST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Correction of a release from 31.07.2018, 17:59 CET/CEST - ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.08.2018 / 10:58
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of a publication dated 31.07.2018
1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.07.2018
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
49.804.934
03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de