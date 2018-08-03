Log in
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE (ADV)
Correction of a release from 31.07.2018, 17:59 CET/CEST - ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/03/2018 | 11:00am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Correction of a release from 31.07.2018, 17:59 CET/CEST - ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.08.2018 / 10:58
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 31.07.2018

1. Details of issuer
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
49.804.934


03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710713  03.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
