Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA's DCI solution

OpenFabric(TM) OTN cross-connect technology protects previous investment and enables future growth

Hengelo, Netherlands. May 22, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Previder has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) data center interconnect (DCI) platform to meet booming enterprise cloud service demand. The open, multi-protocol network, which also features ADVA's OpenFabric(TM) cross-connect technology for flexible service delivery, enables the colocation and cloud services provider to maximize the value of its existing infrastructure as it smoothly transitions to 100Gbit/s transport. Previder, the largest Dutch-based and owned data center company in the Netherlands, will leverage its new 400km ring network to deliver 100GbE and 16Gbit/s Fibre Channel services to its enterprise customers. Dutch transport solutions specialists and ADVA partner TrueCom also played a key role in the process.

"Deploying ADVA's next-generation DCI technology is key to growing our cloud enterprise services. With its flexibility, high-capacity and multi-protocol support, this new solution is also central to our business continuity and disaster recovery service strategy," said Tim Timmerman, CEO, Previder. "After extensive comparisons with other vendors and thorough PoCs conducted with TrueCom and ADVA, it was the small footprint and energy efficiency of the FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) that set it out from the crowd. Interoperability was also crucial. This solution ensured a seamless transition, protecting the value of our previous investment and enabling all elements to be controlled by a single management system. What's more, our network is now scalable and ready to expand with our customers' needs."

Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform offers unrivalled efficiency. It delivers huge energy savings and, with its incredibly small footprint, occupies very little rack space. Previder's new network is also enhanced with ADVA's FSP 3000 QuadFlex(TM) capabilities. This innovative line card technology enables a single chassis to support multi-Terabit transmissions over long distances without the need for signal regeneration. Also key to the new solution is the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric(TM), an entirely new optical transport network (OTN) cross-connect design. It creates a distributed architecture optimized for the metro, enabling cloud service providers like Previder to simply and efficiently aggregate lower speeds.

"Our DCI technology meets the most exacting density, security and energy demands. It's the ultimate tool to enable forward-looking cloud operators like Previder to expand its colocation environment and deliver even more attractive on-demand connectivity offerings," commented Yann Evain, sales director, Benelux, ADVA. "Built on our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and our OpenFabric(TM) OTN technology, this new solution is optimized to deliver enormous amounts of bandwidth whilst at the same time driving down cost, space and power consumption. Our CloudConnect(TM) is also engineered for scale and openness. This ensures that the new network is primed and ready to support to 32Gbit/s Fiber Channel services in the future. It also means there are no lock-ins and no restrictions to prevent Previder taking advantage of the latest DCI innovation in years to come."

Watch this video for more information on the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM): https://youtu.be/nyG4S-e0qgI.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com

About Previder

Previder, founded in 1995, is part of the Odin Group (a high-tech holding with 4 IT companies) based in the Netherlands and Germany. Previder is one of the largest and most financially secure data center companies in the Netherlands. Besides colocation, Previder offers a broad range of cloud services and end-user connectivity to large and mid-sized companies as well as government and healthcare organizations.

www.previder.com

About TrueCom

TrueCom has been active throughout the whole BeNeLux since the late 80s in the field of Fiber and Wireless Communication Technology, Performance Management and Special ICT systems. From our office in Naarden we provide an up-to-date product portfolio of international leading technology partners. This range of products is complemented by highly innovative and sometimes unconventional solutions for customers who want to have an advantage on their competition. TrueCom maintains close partnerships with leading IT and Service providers who demand the most from their network equipment. We aim for high quality and very good service. From this perspective, many companies and institutions have already chosen our solutions and services. As an autonomous organization we also have our own service department which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at:

www.truecom.com

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com