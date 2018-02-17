AAP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who purchased Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ("Advance Auto Parts") (NYSE: AAP) securities between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) integration issues surrounding the Company's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (ii) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Advanced Auto Parts' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Advance Auto Parts you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

