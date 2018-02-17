Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Advance Auto Parts    AAP

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS (AAP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AAP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 11:51pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who purchased Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ("Advance Auto Parts") (NYSE: AAP) securities between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/advance-auto-parts-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) integration issues surrounding the Company's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (ii) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Advanced Auto Parts' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Advance Auto Parts you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/advance-auto-parts-inc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
11:51pAAP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Invo..
BU
01:16aADVANCE AUTO PARTS LEAD PLAINTIFF AL : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors..
PR
02/16ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Invest..
AC
02/16ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
02/15AAP LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Investors of I..
BU
02/15ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results on Febr..
AQ
02/15Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders of a Cla..
BU
02/15ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
02/14ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Misled Shareholders Accordin..
BU
02/13ADVANCE AUTO PARTS : Ongoing Investigation: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/07Advance Auto Parts declares $0.06 dividend 
01/21An 'All-Weather' Income Portfolio For Financial Independence 
01/20Advance Auto Parts' Biggest Problem 
01/16ADVANCE AUTO PARTS STOCK ANALYSIS : How It Stacks Up Against Peers O'Reilly And .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 9 354 M
EBIT 2017 661 M
Net income 2017 337 M
Debt 2017 615 M
Yield 2017 0,23%
P/E ratio 2017 24,52
P/E ratio 2018 17,05
EV / Sales 2017 0,93x
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
Capitalization 8 039 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts Technical Analysis Chart | AAP | US00751Y1064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Independent Chairman
Thomas Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Paisley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. Brouillard Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS9.36%8 056
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC2.91%20 869
AUTOZONE1.33%19 717
CARMAX-0.55%11 534
COPART, INC.3.96%10 580
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC0.28%6 851
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.