Advance Auto Parts : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2018

03/14/2018 | 04:04pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (''Advance Auto'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: AAP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Advanced Auto securities between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/aap.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that the documents filed in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) integration issues surrounding the Company's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (2) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Advanced Auto Parts' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/aap or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Advanced Auto you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
