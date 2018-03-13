Log in
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS (AAP)
  Report  
Advance Auto Parts : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 - AAP

03/13/2018 | 11:15pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (''Advance Auto Parts'') (NYSE: AAP) between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/advance-auto-parts-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) integration issues surrounding the Company's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (ii) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' statements about Advanced Auto Parts' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Advance Auto Parts you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 379 M
EBIT 2018 716 M
Net income 2018 444 M
Debt 2018 16,6 M
Yield 2018 0,20%
P/E ratio 2018 20,31
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 8 793 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Duration : Period :
Advance Auto Parts Technical Analysis Chart | AAP | US00751Y1064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Independent Chairman
Thomas Okray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Paisley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. Brouillard Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS18.78%8 793
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC3.57%20 960
AUTOZONE-8.17%18 037
COPART, INC.18.34%11 591
CARMAX-2.65%11 290
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC11.11%7 661
