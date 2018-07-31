Advance Auto Parts : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 14, 2018

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer
and do-it-yourself customers, will report its second quarter 2018
results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Interested
parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00
a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. The webcast will be
accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.AdvanceAutoParts.com).
For individuals unable to access the webcast, the event will be
available by dialing (844) 877-5989 and referencing conference
identification number 1687557. A replay of the conference call will be
available on the Advance website for one year.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of April 21, 2018, Advance operated 5,044 stores and 131
Worldpac branches and employed approximately 71,000 Team Members in the
United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Advance
also serves 1,225 independently owned Carquest branded stores across
these locations in addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos,
British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about
Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and
online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found
at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
