ADVANCE AUTO PARTS (AAP)
ADVANCE AUTO PA : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 14..
ADVANCE AUTO PA : Report
ADVANCE AUTO PA : CORE autosport shows speed at Watkins Glen
Advance Auto Parts : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 14, 2018

07/31/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its second quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

For individuals unable to access the webcast, the event will be available by dialing (844) 877-5989 and referencing conference identification number 1687557. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 21, 2018, Advance operated 5,044 stores and 131 Worldpac branches and employed approximately 71,000 Team Members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Advance also serves 1,225 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 372 M
EBIT 2018 726 M
Net income 2018 419 M
Debt 2018 52,6 M
Yield 2018 0,17%
P/E ratio 2018 24,29
P/E ratio 2019 19,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 10 496 M
Chart ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Advance Auto Parts Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 133 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Greco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Independent Chairman
Jeffrey W. Shepherd CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Sri Donthi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Fiona P. Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS41.12%10 496
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC26.63%24 882
AUTOZONE-1.81%18 800
COPART, INC.30.15%13 500
CARMAX17.09%13 308
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC15.66%7 932
