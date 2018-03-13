DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf
of purchasers of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) (“Advance Auto
Parts” or the “Company”) securities during the period between November
14, 2016 through August 15, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have
until April 9, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Advance Auto Parts
securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be
represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead
plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that integration issues surrounding Advance
Auto’s Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and
cannibalization of sales and increased competition was negatively
impacting sales.
According to the complaint, following a May 24, 2017 report of
disappointing first quarter fiscal 2017 financial and operational
results, including a quarterly sales decrease of 3.0% and quarterly
decrease in gross profit, and an August 15, 2017 report of disappointing
second quarter fiscal 2017 financial and operational results and
lowering of its guidance, the value of Advance Auto shares declined
significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Advance Auto Parts securities purchased on or after November 14, 2016
and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at
the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this
lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without
cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email
at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
