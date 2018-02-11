AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Advanced
Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD") (NASDAQ: AMD) securities between February
21, 2017 and January 11, 2018.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) a fundamental security flaw in AMD's processor chips
renders them susceptible to hacking; and (ii) as a result, AMD's public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On January 3, 2018, following reports that processor chips manufactured
by AMD's competitor, Intel Corporation, contained a major security
flaw—known as the "Spectre" vulnerability—AMD advised investors that
while its own chips were vulnerable to one variant of Spectre, there was
"near zero risk" that AMD chips were vulnerable to the second Spectre
variant. Then on January 11, 2018, AMD acknowledged that its chips were
in fact susceptible to both variants of the Spectre security flaw.
