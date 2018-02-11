AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD") (NASDAQ: AMD) securities between February 21, 2017 and January 11, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/advanced-micro-devices-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a fundamental security flaw in AMD's processor chips renders them susceptible to hacking; and (ii) as a result, AMD's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On January 3, 2018, following reports that processor chips manufactured by AMD's competitor, Intel Corporation, contained a major security flaw—known as the "Spectre" vulnerability—AMD advised investors that while its own chips were vulnerable to one variant of Spectre, there was "near zero risk" that AMD chips were vulnerable to the second Spectre variant. Then on January 11, 2018, AMD acknowledged that its chips were in fact susceptible to both variants of the Spectre security flaw.

If you suffered a loss in AMD you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/advanced-micro-devices-inc?wire=2.

