Advanced Micro Devices : DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2018

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (''AMD'' or the ''Company'') (NASDAQ: AMD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AMD securities between February 21, 2017 and January 11, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a fundamental security flaw in AMD's processor chips renders them susceptible to hacking; and (2) as a result, AMD's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 3, 2018, following reports that processor chips manufactured by AMD's competitor, Intel Corporation, contained a major security flaw - known as the ''Spectre'' vulnerability - AMD advised investors that while its own chips were vulnerable to one variant of Spectre, there was ''near zero risk'' that AMD chips were vulnerable to the second Spectre variant. Then, on January 11, 2018, post-market, AMD acknowledged that its chips were, in fact, susceptible to both variants of the Spectre security flaw. On this news, AMD's stock dropped $0.12 per share or 0.99%, to close at $12.02 on January 12, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in AMD you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

