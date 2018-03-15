Log in
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices : DEADLINE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 - AMD

03/15/2018 | 09:12pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD") (NASDAQ: AMD) between February 21, 2017 and January 11, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/advanced-micro-devices-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a fundamental security flaw in AMD's processor chips renders them susceptible to hacking; and (ii) as a result, AMD's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On January 3, 2018, following reports that processor chips manufactured by AMD's competitor, Intel Corporation, contained a major security flaw - known as the "Spectre" vulnerability - AMD advised investors that while its own chips were vulnerable to one variant of Spectre, there was "near zero risk" that AMD chips were vulnerable to the second Spectre variant. Then, on January 11, 2018, AMD acknowledged that its chips were in fact susceptible to both variants of the Spectre security flaw.

If you suffered a loss in AMD, you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP


© Accesswire 2018
