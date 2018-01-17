Advanced Semiconductor Engineering : ASE Named 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE, TAIEX: 2311, NYSE: ASX) was today recognized by Thomson Reuters as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leader. The inaugural program identifies the tech industry’s most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

The study, the industry’s first holistic assessment of today’s leading tech companies, utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively identify organizations with fortitude for the future in today’s complex business environment. The patent pending methodology, developed by the Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principle pillars of performance: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. These 100 awarded companies are those whose final scores across the pillars outshine over 5,000 other technology companies around the world.

“We are honored to be named a Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Tech Leader,” said Dr. Tien Wu, Chief Operating Officer, ASE. “This achievement clearly demonstrates our relative success in elevating our organization to the next level of greatness by offering the best in technology innovation, customer experience, and investor satisfaction, and most importantly, raising our standards in corporate sustainability,” he added.

“Tech companies operate at warp speed confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true fortitude for future success,” said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. “With the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, we’ve identified the unique data points that embody technology industry leadership in the 21st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list.”

Key Findings among the 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaders:

• In addition to being recognized as the first, true valuation of global technology leaders, these organizations outperform the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and MSCI World indices in year-over-year stock price change by 3.91 percent, 4.04 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.

• Outperform these indices across other factors including YOY R&D investment, employee percent change and revenue percent change.

• Forty-five percent are headquartered in the United States; Japan and Taiwan are the next most prolific regions with 13 top 100 tech companies each.

Visit http://tr.com/top100tech to access the full report and view the complete list of 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leaders.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries.

About The ASE Group

The ASE Group is among the leading providers of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and design manufacturing. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry’s ever growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, the Group develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services through USI Inc and its subsidiaries, members of the ASE Group. For more information about the ASE Group, visit www.aseglobal.com or twitter @asegroup_global.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the uncertainties as to whether we can complete the share exchange contemplated by a joint share exchange agreement between Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. and us; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 21, 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006953/en/