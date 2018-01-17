Advanced Semiconductor Engineering : ASE Named 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE, TAIEX: 2311, NYSE: ASX)
was today recognized by Thomson Reuters as a 2018 Top 100 Global
Technology Leader. The inaugural program identifies the tech industry’s
most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.
The study, the industry’s first holistic assessment of today’s leading
tech companies, utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively
identify organizations with fortitude for the future in today’s complex
business environment. The patent pending methodology, developed by the
Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principle
pillars of performance: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence,
Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social
Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. These 100 awarded
companies are those whose final scores across the pillars outshine over
5,000 other technology companies around the world.
“We are honored to be named a Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Tech
Leader,” said Dr. Tien Wu, Chief Operating Officer, ASE. “This
achievement clearly demonstrates our relative success in elevating our
organization to the next level of greatness by offering the best in
technology innovation, customer experience, and investor satisfaction,
and most importantly, raising our standards in corporate
sustainability,” he added.
“Tech companies operate at warp speed confronting competitive,
regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business
challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational
integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true
fortitude for future success,” said Alex Paladino, global managing
director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. “With the Top
100 Global Tech Leaders, we’ve identified the unique data points that
embody technology industry leadership in the 21st century;
congratulations to the companies that made the list.”
Key Findings among the 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leaders:
• In addition to being recognized as the first, true valuation of global
technology leaders, these organizations outperform the Nasdaq, S&P 500
and MSCI World indices in year-over-year stock price change by 3.91
percent, 4.04 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.
• Outperform these indices across other factors including YOY R&D
investment, employee percent change and revenue percent change.
• Forty-five percent are headquartered in the United States; Japan and
Taiwan are the next most prolific regions with 13 top 100 tech companies
each.
Visit http://tr.com/top100tech
to access the full report and view the complete list of 2018 Thomson
Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leaders.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information
for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the
intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted
answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries.
About The ASE Group
The ASE Group is among the leading providers of independent
semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and
design manufacturing. As a global leader geared towards meeting the
industry’s ever growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance
chips, the Group develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and
solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test,
wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level
package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic
manufacturing services through USI Inc and its subsidiaries, members of
the ASE Group. For more information about the ASE Group, visit www.aseglobal.com
or twitter @asegroup_global.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may
include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial
condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and
information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply
only as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar
expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these
forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of
operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ
materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking
statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with
cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic
industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability
to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve
environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor
packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and
for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive
semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability
to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive;
international business activities; our business strategy; our future
expansion plans and capital expenditures; the uncertainties as to
whether we can complete the share exchange contemplated by a joint share
exchange agreement between Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
and us; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the
People’s Republic of China; general economic and political conditions;
the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial
activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in
foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of
these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from
time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our
2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 21, 2017.
