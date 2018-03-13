Log in
ADVANSIX INC (ASIX)
AdvanSix : Issues Statement Regarding Its Hopewell, Virginia Site

03/13/2018

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) said today that federal and state authorities were at its Hopewell, Va. site to execute a search warrant. The Company is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Plant production across the Company’s sites was not affected by today’s events and the Company expects to continue safely operating at plan moving forward.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," “outlook”, "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or other variations or similar terminology. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, and natural disasters; price fluctuations and supply of raw materials; our operations requiring substantial capital; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, store and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties; cybersecurity incidents; failure to maintain effective internal controls; our inability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of the spin-off from Honeywell including uncertainty regarding qualification for expected tax treatment and indebtedness incurred in connection with the spin-off; fluctuations in our stock price; and tax reform or other changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 532 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 1 335 M
Managers
NameTitle
Erin N. Kane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Marberry Chairman
Michael Preston Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul E. Huck Director
Darrell K. Hughes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANSIX INC4.35%1 335
ECOLAB1.94%39 518
SIKA-0.39%17 491
SYMRISE-7.12%10 646
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 144
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC5.69%8 734
