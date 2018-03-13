AdvanSix : Issues Statement Regarding Its Hopewell, Virginia Site

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) said today that federal and state authorities were at its Hopewell, Va. site to execute a search warrant. The Company is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Plant production across the Company’s sites was not affected by today’s events and the Company expects to continue safely operating at plan moving forward.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.

