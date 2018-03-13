AdvanSix : Issues Statement Regarding Its Hopewell, Virginia Site

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) said today that federal and state
authorities were at its Hopewell, Va. site to execute a search warrant.
The Company is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Plant production
across the Company’s sites was not affected by today’s events and the
Company expects to continue safely operating at plan moving forward.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is
a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered
plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such
end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports
apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of
our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing
facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer,
acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as
part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain. More information on
AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that may be deemed
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or
developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or
anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like
"expect," "anticipate," "estimate," “outlook”, "project," "strategy,"
"intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and
"believe" or other variations or similar terminology. Although we
believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable
assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results or
performance of the company to be materially different from any future
results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally;
growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve; the impact of
scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and
interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of
mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe
weather conditions, and natural disasters; price fluctuations and supply
of raw materials; our operations requiring substantial capital; failure
to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of
significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies;
extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our
operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, store and
transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and
our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate
businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our
intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work
stoppages as a result of labor difficulties; cybersecurity incidents;
failure to maintain effective internal controls; our inability to
achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of the spin-off from
Honeywell including uncertainty regarding qualification for expected tax
treatment and indebtedness incurred in connection with the spin-off;
fluctuations in our stock price; and tax reform or other changes in laws
or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments
and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such
forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and
uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006578/en/