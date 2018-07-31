Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Advantest Corp    6857   JP3122400009

ADVANTEST CORP (6857)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Advantest : Supports Sports Event for the Visually Impaired

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 05:22am CEST

Advantest Korea Co., Ltd. (ATK) supported the 12th South Chungcheong Province Sports Day for the Visually Impaired, held at the Tianan Stadium and two other places on May 24th. This was the third time ATK has supported this event.

The event was hosted by the Chungcheongnam-do Athletic Association for the Handicapped and was held by the sports federation of South Chungcheong Province for the visually impaired. Approximately 650 people, including visually impaired players and assistants, stakeholders, volunteers and guests, participated. ATK donated 60 vests to be worn by volunteers, plus coolers, to the event. 13 employees also participated as volunteers.

The Advantest Group is committed to active social contribution, and will continue to participate in activities such as this.

Disclaimer

Advantest Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVANTEST CORP
05:22aADVANTEST : Supports Sports Event for the Visually Impaired
PU
07/30ADVANTEST : mixed signal V93000 SOC Series Upgrades
AQ
07/27ADVANTEST : mixed signal V93000 SOC Series Upgrades
AQ
07/27ADVANTEST : Supports Victims of July 2018 Heavy Rains in Japan
AQ
07/12ADVANTEST : Chosen as Member of SNAM Sustainability Index for 2nd Consecutive Ye..
PU
07/09ADVANTEST : to Exhibit Test Solutions, Deliver Technical Presentations and Promo..
AQ
07/05ADVANTEST : Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry 2018 Ma..
AQ
06/27ADVANTEST : Announces New Executive Appointments at 76th Ordinary Meeting of Sha..
PU
06/27ADVANTEST : to Co-Sponsor SEMI's First High Tech U Program Held During SEMICON W..
AQ
06/27ADVANTEST CORP : Press Release
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Advantest Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Revisiting Taiwan, Japan For Updates On iPhone 8 Launch, Memory Supply, Passi.. 
2016Chip equipment makers underperform after Intel cuts capex budget; analysts de.. 
2016Chip equipment makers rally after TSMC guides for 2016 capex increase 
2015Chip equipment stocks slump following Intel's capex budget cut, 10nm push-out 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 237 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 30 122 M
Finance 2019 89 450 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 16,05
P/E ratio 2020 16,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 533 B
Chart ADVANTEST CORP
Duration : Period :
Advantest Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTEST CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 863  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiaki Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Atsushi Fujita Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration Group
Toshiyuki Okayasu Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Hans-Juergen Wagner Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Kurita Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTEST CORP22.42%4 804
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION1.17%16 402
TERADYNE, INC.3.22%8 422
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 891
LASERTEC CORPORATION11.13%1 422
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.