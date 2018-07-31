Advantest : Supports Sports Event for the Visually Impaired

Advantest Korea Co., Ltd. (ATK) supported the 12th South Chungcheong Province Sports Day for the Visually Impaired, held at the Tianan Stadium and two other places on May 24th. This was the third time ATK has supported this event.

The event was hosted by the Chungcheongnam-do Athletic Association for the Handicapped and was held by the sports federation of South Chungcheong Province for the visually impaired. Approximately 650 people, including visually impaired players and assistants, stakeholders, volunteers and guests, participated. ATK donated 60 vests to be worn by volunteers, plus coolers, to the event. 13 employees also participated as volunteers.

The Advantest Group is committed to active social contribution, and will continue to participate in activities such as this.