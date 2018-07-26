Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Adveo Group International SA    ADV   ES0182045312

ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA (ADV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adveo International : obtains a 20 million euros bank loan and signs a sale option for its warehouse in Tres Cantos for 22 million euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

Madrid, July 26, 2018.- ADVEO has reached an agreement with the banks that hold the syndicated loan -with whom ADVEO signed the syndicated financing agreement in July 2017- to obtain an additional €20m loan, that will be available in the next coming days, once usual procedures are concluded.

At the same time, ADVEO has reached an agreement to grant a purchase option of the company warehouse in Tres Cantos (Madrid) for €22m, which would represent a capital gain of €8.4m.

Disclaimer

Adveo Group International SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL
03:46pADVEO INTERNATIONAL : obtains a 20 million euros bank loan and signs a sale opti..
PU
06/05ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : appoints Roland Laschet as new Managing Director Benelux
PU
05/25ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : backs Cognitive Intelligence developed by GNOSS
PU
05/23ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : receives payment of 5.02m after closing sale of warehouse..
PU
05/18ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : recovers Unipapel warehouses in Tres Cantos, Logroño and A..
PU
05/10ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : implements a new integrated workplace management center wi..
PU
04/25ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : The audit on ADVEO’s 2017 financial statements was i..
PU
04/18ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA : quaterly earnings release
04/06ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : cierra la venta del almacén de Châteauroux en Francia por ..
PU
04/06ADVEO INTERNATIONAL : closes sale of France warehouse in Châteauroux for 5 milli..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 450 M
EBIT 2018 1,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 149 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 45,8 M
Chart ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA
Duration : Period :
Adveo Group International SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Carbó Fernández Chief Executive Officer
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Chairman
Jean-Yves Alfred Sebaoun Chief Operating Officer
Manuel López Antón Chief Financial Officer
Luis Ramos Trujillo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA-15.04%54
CANON INC-16.22%42 857
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.66%21 497
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-26.87%7 048
RICOH CO LTD-1.51%7 013
XEROX CORP-15.03%6 327
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.