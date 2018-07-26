Adveo International : obtains a 20 million euros bank loan and signs a sale option for its warehouse in Tres Cantos for 22 million euros

Madrid, July 26, 2018.- ADVEO has reached an agreement with the banks that hold the syndicated loan -with whom ADVEO signed the syndicated financing agreement in July 2017- to obtain an additional €20m loan, that will be available in the next coming days, once usual procedures are concluded.

At the same time, ADVEO has reached an agreement to grant a purchase option of the company warehouse in Tres Cantos (Madrid) for €22m, which would represent a capital gain of €8.4m.