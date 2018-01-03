Log in
AEDIFICA (AED)
Report
Aedifica SA: Publication relating to a transparency notification

01/03/2018 | 05:41pm CET

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding a publication relating to a transparency notification (Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aedifica via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 93,5 M
EBIT 2018 78,0 M
Net income 2018 118 M
Debt 2018 842 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 11,75
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
EV / Sales 2018 24,1x
EV / Sales 2019 22,0x
Capitalization 1 413 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 74,5 €
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Laurence Gacoin Chief Operating Officer
Jean Kotarakos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adeline Simont Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDIFICA0.00%1 696
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC0.00%24 474
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.00%23 339
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC0.00%15 843
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC0.00%11 317
UDR, INC.0.00%10 191
