Aegean Airlines : Cancelled flights due to unpredicted / extraordinary weather conditions in the Attica region

AEGEAN announces that due to unpredicted / extraordinary weather conditions in the Attica region, the following flights have been cancelled:
OA296 Athens Kefalonia 2035
OA297 Kefalonia Athens 2205
OA146 Athens Alexandroupoli 2000
OA147 Alexandroupoli Athens 2135
OA154 Athens Kavala 2100
OA155 Kavala Athens 2230
OA266 Athens Limnos 2100
OA267 Limnos Athens να 2215
OA 14 Athens Naxos 1735
ΟΑ 15 Naxos Athens1835
In addition, due to strong cross winds on the landing runway and the low visibility due to the smoke caused by the fires in Attica, 6 flights with Athens destination were diverted to other Greek airports, because safe landing conditions were not met. These flights are waiting for weather improvements to re-head to Athens Airport.
It is noted that a special provision has been made for passengers of all flights affected by these extraordinary circumstances. Please contact AEGEAN staff at airports, our call center (210 6261000 and 8011120000) as well as AEGEAN's official website and social media for more information.
