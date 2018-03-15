Log in
AEGEAN AIRLINES
Aegean Airlines : Greece's Aegean Airlines grows 2017 profit 87 percent, raises dividend

03/15/2018 | 04:35pm CET
The Aegean Airlines logo is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Thursday full-year 2017 net earnings grew 87 percent to 60.4 million euros (£53.3 million) on improved load factors and higher sales.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said revenue last year rose by 1 percent to 1.127 billion euros with its load factor improving to 83.2 percent from 77.4 percent a year earlier.

Its board will propose a dividend per share of 0.55 euros for 2017, up from a payout of 0.40 euros in 2016.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 104 M
EBIT 2017 83,4 M
Net income 2017 51,3 M
Finance 2017 255 M
Yield 2017 5,54%
P/E ratio 2017 12,50
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
EV / Sales 2017 0,36x
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capitalization 657 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | AEGN | GRS495003006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,31 €
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Gerogiannis CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Theodore Vassilakis Chairman
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodoros Vassilakis Vice Chairman
Achillefs Vasileios Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES11.52%813
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-8.91%35 471
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP6.25%26 605
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD2.29%4 451
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY13.05%2 888
SPICEJET LIMITED--.--%1 251
