Aegean Airlines : Greece's Aegean Airlines grows 2017 profit 87 percent, raises dividend

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Thursday full-year 2017 net earnings grew 87 percent to 60.4 million euros (£53.3 million) on improved load factors and higher sales.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said revenue last year rose by 1 percent to 1.127 billion euros with its load factor improving to 83.2 percent from 77.4 percent a year earlier.

Its board will propose a dividend per share of 0.55 euros for 2017, up from a payout of 0.40 euros in 2016.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)