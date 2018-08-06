AEGEAN MARINE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. - ANW

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until August 6, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aegean Marine
Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between April 28, 2016, and June 4,
2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
On June 4, 2018, Aegean provided an update on its audit committee
review, specifically that “approximately $200 million of accounts
receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be
written off” and that “the Company cannot determine the full impact on
the financial statements or how this adjustment will be recorded...there
could be other adjustments that result from the Audit Committee’s review
that could impact the financial statements.”
