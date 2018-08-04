AEGEAN MARINE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. - ANW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses
in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 6, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW). Investor
losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between April
28, 2016, and June 4, 2018. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Aegean and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anw/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by August 6, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On June 4, 2018, Aegean provided an update on its audit committee
review, specifically that “approximately $200 million of accounts
receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be
written off” and that “the Company cannot determine the full impact on
the financial statements or how this adjustment will be recorded...there
could be other adjustments that result from the Audit Committee’s review
that could impact the financial statements.”
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
