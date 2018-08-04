AEGEAN MARINE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. - ANW

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 6, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between April 28, 2016, and June 4, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Aegean and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anw/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 6, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On June 4, 2018, Aegean provided an update on its audit committee review, specifically that “approximately $200 million of accounts receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off” and that “the Company cannot determine the full impact on the financial statements or how this adjustment will be recorded...there could be other adjustments that result from the Audit Committee’s review that could impact the financial statements.”

