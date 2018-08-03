Log in
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. (ANW)
  News  
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 6th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW)

08/03/2018 | 02:31am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 6, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (“Aegean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANW) securities between April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aegean investors have until August 6, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Aegean investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On June 4, 2018, Aegean announced, following an internal review, that the Company’s Audit Committee “believes that approximately $200 million of accounts receivable at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off” because certain transactions “may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company’s normal policies and procedures.” On this news, Aegean’s share price fell more than 70% on June 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (ii) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Aegean during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 6, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 61,4 M
Chart AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 330%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Mcilroy President
Donald Moore Chairman
Manolis Chochlakis Chief Operating Officer
Pavlos Papageorgiou Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC.-56.74%61
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.55%345 100
BP7.75%150 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.48%119 229
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.19%109 949
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.64%68 699
