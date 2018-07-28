August 6th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 6, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (“Aegean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANW) securities between April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On June 4, 2018, Aegean announced, following an internal review, that the Company’s Audit Committee “believes that approximately $200 million of accounts receivable at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off” because certain transactions “may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company’s normal policies and procedures.” On this news, Aegean’s share price fell more than 70% on June 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; (ii) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares Aegean during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 6, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

