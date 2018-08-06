DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aegean Marine
Petroleum Network Inc. (''Aegean Marine” or ''the Company'') (NYSE: ANW)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 26, 2016 and
June 4, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to
contact the firm before August 6, 2018.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, Aegean Marine made false and misleading
statements to the marketplace. On May 22, 2018, Aegean Marine announced
it would undertake a review of its financial reporting. On June 4, 2018,
the Company released its initial findings of the review, announcing
that, "approximately $200 million of accounts receivable at December 31,
2017 will need to be written off." The Company added, “transactions that
gave rise to the accounts receivable … may have been, in full or in
part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in
contravention of the Company's normal policies and procedures." As a
result, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and
misleading throughout the class period and did not accurately reflect
the results of business operations and the financial health of Aegean
Marine. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about Aegean
Marine became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.
