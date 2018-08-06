Log in
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC. (ANW)
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/06/2018 | 07:36pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (''Aegean Marine” or ''the Company'') (NYSE: ANW) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 26, 2016 and June 4, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 6, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Aegean Marine made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. On May 22, 2018, Aegean Marine announced it would undertake a review of its financial reporting. On June 4, 2018, the Company released its initial findings of the review, announcing that, "approximately $200 million of accounts receivable at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off." The Company added, “transactions that gave rise to the accounts receivable … may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company's normal policies and procedures." As a result, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading throughout the class period and did not accurately reflect the results of business operations and the financial health of Aegean Marine. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about Aegean Marine became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 81,3 M
Chart AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC.
Duration : Period :
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 238%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Mcilroy President
Donald Moore Chairman
Manolis Chochlakis Chief Operating Officer
Pavlos Papageorgiou Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC.-53.49%81
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 554
BP7.23%145 830
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.34%115 932
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.75%108 826
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 468
