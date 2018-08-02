Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Q2’18 earnings per diluted share were $0.24 compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.33 in Q2’17. Q2’18 adjusted (non-GAAP)1 earnings per diluted share were $0.34, improving from prior year earnings per diluted share of $0.33.
Contract backlog as of June 30, 2018 remains strong at $738 million, driven by new orders in the quarter of $352 million and a record ending backlog position in North America CIPP.
Aegion's continued focus on simplifying the business to generate more predictable results led to decisions to exit CIPP contracting operations in Denmark and Australia, with actions expected to be completed by the end of FY'18. As part of the 2017 Restructuring program, management will further evaluate its international footprint to assess the long-term viability of each business unit.
1Adjusted (non-GAAP) results exclude certain charges related to the Company’s restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and credit facility amendment fees. Reconciliation of adjusted results is included below.
Q2 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
Infrastructure Solutions' adjusted operating income of $12 million improved 43 percent from the prior-year period, despite $1 million in adjusted operating losses in the quarter and $2.5 million in adjusted losses year to date from Australia and Denmark CIPP contracting businesses.
Corrosion Protection results include strong performance on the international field joint coatings projects and a 600 basis point adjusted gross margin improvement in the cathodic protection business that helped offset lost contribution from the large deepwater project substantially completed in FY'17.
Energy Services delivered year-over-year improvement in operating income while continuing to invest for further growth in specialty services offerings.
“Aegion delivered Q2’18 adjusted EPS above Q2’17, despite significant prior year contribution from the large deepwater project. Results benefited from top-line strength in North America CIPP, improved cathodic protection margins and strong execution on the large international coating projects.
Looking forward, we are exiting our Denmark and Australia CIPP contracting operations as part of a further comprehensive review of our international footprint. We see 2H'18 tailwinds from our strong backlog position, which includes record North America CIPP levels, recently awarded North America Tite Liner® projects and nearly 40 percent in remaining work on the large international coating projects. With this market strength and ongoing productivity improvements, we are poised to deliver significantly higher 2H’18 results and continue to expect adjusted EPS growth of at least 30 percent in FY'18."
Charles R. Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer
Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Quarter Ended June 30, 2017
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (2)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Revenues
$
335,030
$
—
$
335,030
$
354,473
$
—
$
354,473
Cost of revenues
263,977
—
263,977
274,705
12
274,717
Gross profit
71,053
—
71,053
79,768
(12
)
79,756
Operating expenses
54,222
(1,373
)
52,849
58,109
(285
)
57,824
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
832
(832
)
—
—
—
—
Restructuring and related charges
1,540
(1,540
)
—
—
—
—
Operating income
14,459
3,745
18,204
21,659
273
21,932
Net income (attributable to Aegion Corporation)
7,921
3,151
11,072
11,100
185
11,285
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.10
$
0.34
$
0.33
$
—
$
0.33
Net income and diluted earnings per share includes non-controlling interest.
(1) Q2 2018 Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments:
Restructuring: Charges for operating expenses of $1,373 primarily related to wind-down expenses, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring-related charges; and restructuring and related charges of $1,540 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and early lease and contract termination costs.
Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses: Expenses of $832 incurred in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Hebna and planned divestitures of Bayou and the CIPP operations in Australia.
Credit Facility Fees: Charges related to certain out-of-pocket expenses associated with amending the Company’s credit facility.
(2) Q2 2017 Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments:
Restructuring: Charges for cost of revenues of $(12) related to the write-off of certain other assets; and charges for operating expenses of $285 primarily related to wind-down and other restructuring-related charges, net of the reversal of reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables.
Selected Segment Financial Highlights
Infrastructure Solutions
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Quarter Ended June 30, 2017
(in thousands)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (2)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Revenues
$
160,732
$
—
$
160,732
$
148,311
$
—
$
148,311
Cost of revenues
124,783
—
124,783
113,947
12
113,959
Gross profit
35,949
—
35,949
34,364
(12
)
34,352
Gross profit margin
22.4
%
22.4
%
23.2
%
23.2
%
Operating expenses
24,805
(1,210
)
23,595
25,973
(285
)
25,688
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
286
(286
)
—
—
—
—
Restructuring and related charges
1,344
(1,344
)
—
—
—
—
Operating income
$
9,514
$
2,840
$
12,354
$
8,391
$
273
$
8,664
Operating margin
5.9
%
7.7
%
5.7
%
5.8
%
(1) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early lease and contract termination costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the planned divestiture of the CIPP business in Australia.
(2) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to pre-tax restructuring charges associated with the write-off of certain other assets, reversal of reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, wind-down and other restructuring charges.
Corrosion Protection
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Quarter Ended June 30, 2017
(in thousands)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Revenues
$
96,389
$
—
$
96,389
$
127,715
$
—
$
127,715
Cost of revenues
71,852
—
71,852
92,079
—
92,079
Gross profit
24,537
—
24,537
35,636
—
35,636
Gross profit margin
25.5
%
25.5
%
27.9
%
27.9
%
Operating expenses
20,896
(163
)
20,733
24,397
—
24,397
Acquisition and divestiture expenses
546
(546
)
—
—
—
—
Restructuring and related charges
196
(196
)
—
—
—
—
Operating income
$
2,899
$
905
$
3,804
$
11,239
$
—
$
11,239
Operating margin
3.0
%
3.9
%
8.8
%
8.8
%
(1) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early lease and contract termination costs and other restructuring charges; and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Hebna and planned divestiture of the Bayou business.
Energy Services
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Quarter Ended June 30, 2017
(in thousands)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjustments
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Revenues
$
77,909
$
—
$
77,909
$
78,447
$
—
$
78,447
Cost of revenues
67,342
—
67,342
68,679
—
68,679
Gross profit
10,567
—
10,567
9,768
—
9,768
Gross profit margin
13.6
%
13.6
%
12.5
%
12.5
%
Operating expenses
8,521
—
8,521
7,739
—
7,739
Operating income
$
2,046
$
—
$
2,046
$
2,029
$
—
$
2,029
Operating margin
2.6
%
2.6
%
2.6
%
2.6
%
About Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding innovative solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Aegion’s forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management’s beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend, “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of Aegion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion’s actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. .
Information regarding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act consists of preliminary estimates which are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially. Information regarding the impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is based on our current calculations, as well as our current interpretations, assumptions and expectations, which are subject to further change.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Aegion has presented certain information in this release excluding certain items that impacted income, expense and earnings per share. The adjusted earnings per share in the quarters and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 exclude charges related to the Company’s restructuring efforts, acquisition and divestiture-related activities and credit facility amendment fees.
Aegion management uses such non-GAAP information internally to evaluate financial performance for Aegion’s operations because Aegion’s management believes such non-GAAP information allows management to more accurately compare Aegion’s ongoing performance across periods. As such, Aegion’s management believes that providing non-GAAP financial information to Aegion’s investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Aegion’s performance using the same methodology and information used by Aegion management.
Aegion®, Fyfe®, Tite Liner® and Fusible PVC® and the associated logos are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates. (AEGN-ER)
CONTACT:
Aegion Corporation
David F. Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer