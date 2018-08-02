Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Management continues to target adjusted EPS growth of at least 30% in 2018; Exiting underperforming operations

Aug. 01, 2018

Q2’18 earnings per diluted share were $0.24 compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.33 in Q2’17. Q2’18 adjusted (non-GAAP) 1 earnings per diluted share were $0.34, improving from prior year earnings per diluted share of $0.33.





Contract backlog as of June 30, 2018 remains strong at $738 million, driven by new orders in the quarter of $352 million and a record ending backlog position in North America CIPP.





Aegion's continued focus on simplifying the business to generate more predictable results led to decisions to exit CIPP contracting operations in Denmark and Australia, with actions expected to be completed by the end of FY'18. As part of the 2017 Restructuring program, management will further evaluate its international footprint to assess the long-term viability of each business unit.

1Adjusted (non-GAAP) results exclude certain charges related to the Company’s restructuring activities, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and credit facility amendment fees. Reconciliation of adjusted results is included below.

Q2 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Infrastructure Solutions' adjusted operating income of $12 million improved 43 percent from the prior-year period, despite $1 million in adjusted operating losses in the quarter and $2.5 million in adjusted losses year to date from Australia and Denmark CIPP contracting businesses.





Corrosion Protection results include strong performance on the international field joint coatings projects and a 600 basis point adjusted gross margin improvement in the cathodic protection business that helped offset lost contribution from the large deepwater project substantially completed in FY'17.





Energy Services delivered year-over-year improvement in operating income while continuing to invest for further growth in specialty services offerings.

“Aegion delivered Q2’18 adjusted EPS above Q2’17, despite significant prior year contribution from the large deepwater project. Results benefited from top-line strength in North America CIPP, improved cathodic protection margins and strong execution on the large international coating projects.

Looking forward, we are exiting our Denmark and Australia CIPP contracting operations as part of a further comprehensive review of our international footprint. We see 2H'18 tailwinds from our strong backlog position, which includes record North America CIPP levels, recently awarded North America Tite Liner® projects and nearly 40 percent in remaining work on the large international coating projects. With this market strength and ongoing productivity improvements, we are poised to deliver significantly higher 2H’18 results and continue to expect adjusted EPS growth of at least 30 percent in FY'18."

Charles R. Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer

Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands, except earnings per share) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments

(1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments

(2) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 335,030 $ — $ 335,030 $ 354,473 $ — $ 354,473 Cost of revenues 263,977 — 263,977 274,705 12 274,717 Gross profit 71,053 — 71,053 79,768 (12 ) 79,756 Operating expenses 54,222 (1,373 ) 52,849 58,109 (285 ) 57,824 Acquisition and divestiture expenses 832 (832 ) — — — — Restructuring and related charges 1,540 (1,540 ) — — — — Operating income 14,459 3,745 18,204 21,659 273 21,932 Net income

(attributable to Aegion Corporation) 7,921 3,151 11,072 11,100 185 11,285 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ — $ 0.33

Net income and diluted earnings per share includes non-controlling interest.

(1) Q2 2018 Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments:

Restructuring: Charges for operating expenses of $1,373 primarily related to wind-down expenses, reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring-related charges; and restructuring and related charges of $1,540 related to employee severance, extension of benefits, employment assistance programs and early lease and contract termination costs.

Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses: Expenses of $832 incurred in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Hebna and planned divestitures of Bayou and the CIPP operations in Australia.

Credit Facility Fees: Charges related to certain out-of-pocket expenses associated with amending the Company’s credit facility.

(2) Q2 2017 Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments:

Restructuring: Charges for cost of revenues of $(12) related to the write-off of certain other assets; and charges for operating expenses of $285 primarily related to wind-down and other restructuring-related charges, net of the reversal of reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables.

Selected Segment Financial Highlights

Infrastructure Solutions

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments

(1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments

(2) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 160,732 $ — $ 160,732 $ 148,311 $ — $ 148,311 Cost of revenues 124,783 — 124,783 113,947 12 113,959 Gross profit 35,949 — 35,949 34,364 (12 ) 34,352 Gross profit margin 22.4 % 22.4 % 23.2 % 23.2 % Operating expenses 24,805 (1,210 ) 23,595 25,973 (285 ) 25,688 Acquisition and divestiture expenses 286 (286 ) — — — — Restructuring and related charges 1,344 (1,344 ) — — — — Operating income $ 9,514 $ 2,840 $ 12,354 $ 8,391 $ 273 $ 8,664 Operating margin 5.9 % 7.7 % 5.7 % 5.8 %

(1) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early lease and contract termination costs, fixed asset disposals and other restructuring charges; and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the planned divestiture of the CIPP business in Australia.

(2) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to pre-tax restructuring charges associated with the write-off of certain other assets, reversal of reserves for potentially uncollectible receivables, wind-down and other restructuring charges.

Corrosion Protection

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments

(1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 96,389 $ — $ 96,389 $ 127,715 $ — $ 127,715 Cost of revenues 71,852 — 71,852 92,079 — 92,079 Gross profit 24,537 — 24,537 35,636 — 35,636 Gross profit margin 25.5 % 25.5 % 27.9 % 27.9 % Operating expenses 20,896 (163 ) 20,733 24,397 — 24,397 Acquisition and divestiture expenses 546 (546 ) — — — — Restructuring and related charges 196 (196 ) — — — — Operating income $ 2,899 $ 905 $ 3,804 $ 11,239 $ — $ 11,239 Operating margin 3.0 % 3.9 % 8.8 % 8.8 %

(1) Includes non-GAAP adjustments related to: (i) pre-tax restructuring charges associated with severance and benefit related costs, early lease and contract termination costs and other restructuring charges; and (ii) expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Hebna and planned divestiture of the Bayou business.

Energy Services

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 77,909 $ — $ 77,909 $ 78,447 $ — $ 78,447 Cost of revenues 67,342 — 67,342 68,679 — 68,679 Gross profit 10,567 — 10,567 9,768 — 9,768 Gross profit margin 13.6 % 13.6 % 12.5 % 12.5 % Operating expenses 8,521 — 8,521 7,739 — 7,739 Operating income $ 2,046 $ — $ 2,046 $ 2,029 $ — $ 2,029 Operating margin 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.6 %

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding innovative solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com .

