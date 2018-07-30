Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aegion Corp    AEGN

AEGION CORP (AEGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aegion Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 05:40pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Charles R. Gordon, will present at the 2018 Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston on August 8, 2018. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon’s presentation will occur at approximately 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The webcast will be available through the investor relations section of Aegion’s website at http://www.aegion.com/investor/webcasts.

Mr. Gordon will also present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference in New York on August 9, 2018.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® 

More information about Aegion can be found at http://www.aegion.com/.

Aegion® and the associated logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

(AEGN-GEN)

CONTACT:
Aegion Corporation
Katie Cason, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
(636) 530-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGION CORP
05:40pAegion Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07/18Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/05TITAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces David A. Martin as Senior Vice President and Chi..
AQ
06/28TITAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces David A. Martin as Senior Vice President and Chi..
AQ
06/11AEGION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/01Aegion Corporation Executive to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
05/15AEGION CORP : oration Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretar..
AQ
05/14Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretar..
GL
05/08AEGION CORPORATION (NASDAQ : AEGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financ..
AQ
05/08AEGION CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/04Aegion Corporation 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/03Aegion's (AEGN) CEO Chuck Gordon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
05/02Aegion EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
05/01Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
03/01Aegion Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 343 M
EBIT 2018 72,8 M
Net income 2018 36,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,95
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 806 M
Chart AEGION CORP
Duration : Period :
Aegion Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGION CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles R. Gordon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred L. Woods Chairman
David Francis Morris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David H. Kroon Chief Technical Officer
Phillip D. Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGION CORP-3.62%806
VINCI2.60%58 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.91%35 391
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-2.80%27 389
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.88%26 648
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 024
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.