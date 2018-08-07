Aegon : to Divest $700 Million in Transamerica Life-Reinsurance Liabilities

By Adam Clark

Dutch insurance and asset management company Aegon said Tuesday that it has agreed to divest the last substantial block of its life-reinsurance business, held in U.S. subsidiary Transamerica Corp.

Aegon said it will reinsure $700 million in liabilities through Scor SE global-life business, which took on the majority of Transamerica's reinsurance business in deals in 2011 and 2017. The deal is expected to result in a one-time $50 million boost to Transamerica's capital position, and a slightly positive effect on recurring capital generation.

Aegon said the deal will result in a pretax loss of $105 million, but won't affect its underlying earnings as this block of reinsurance is already held as a run-off business.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]