Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle
glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced that Richard
Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside chat
discussion at the Oppenheimer & Co. 28th Annual
Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8:00am Eastern Time
in New York, NY. Mr. Rubino will provide an Aerie overview and business
update.
The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting
Aerie's website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com/.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 10 business days.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic
solution) 0.02%, for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure
(IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December
2017. A link to the full product label is available on the Aerie website
at http://investors.aeriepharma.com.
Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, Roclatan™
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a
fixed dose combination of Rhopressa® and
widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its
primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, named
Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also achieved successful 12-month safety
and efficacy results in Mercury 1. The Roclatan™ NDA submission is
expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018. Aerie is also
focused on global expansion and the development of additional product
candidates and technologies in ophthalmology.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005008/en/