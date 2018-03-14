Log in
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Aerie Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

03/14/2018

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced that Richard Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside chat discussion at the Oppenheimer & Co. 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 8:00am Eastern Time in New York, NY. Mr. Rubino will provide an Aerie overview and business update.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie's website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 10 business days.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Aerie's first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2017. A link to the full product label is available on the Aerie website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. Aerie’s advanced-stage product candidate, Roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a fixed dose combination of Rhopressa® and widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, achieved its primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also achieved successful 12-month safety and efficacy results in Mercury 1. The Roclatan™ NDA submission is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2018. Aerie is also focused on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology.


© Business Wire 2018
