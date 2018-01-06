Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BELGRADE STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Aerodrom Nikola Tesla ad Beograd    AERO   RSANTBE11090

SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aerodrom Nikola Tesla Beograd : Serbia awards Belgrade airport concession to France's Vinci

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 06:36pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vinci is pictured during the company's 2011 annual results presentation in Paris

Serbia has awarded Vinci (>> Vinci) a 25-year concession to run Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport (>> Aerodrom Nikola Tesla ad Beograd), giving the French infrastructure group a foothold in southeast Europe for its growing airport division.

Serbia has awarded Vinci (>> Vinci) a 25-year concession to run Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport (>> Aerodrom Nikola Tesla ad Beograd), giving the French infrastructure group a foothold in southeast Europe for its growing airport division.

Vinci, Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, offered to pay 501 million euros (444.47 million pounds) for the concession and pledged to invest another 732 million euros over the 25 years, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

He added Vinci had committed to keep all employees currently working at the airport.

Vinci, which did not disclose financial terms, later said its Vinci Airports unit expected to sign the concession contract during the first quarter and take over operations by the end of this year after completing financing for the deal.

"This success marks a new stage in Vinci Airports' expansion outside France," Nicolas Notebaert, chief executive of Vinci Concessions and chairman of Vinci Airports, said in a statement.

"Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport will serve as the company's hub in Southeast Europe, a geographical area in which Vinci Airports has not operated until now."

The Serbian government had last year picked five bidders for the airport concession, with four consortia competing with Vinci.

Details of expected revenue from the concession were not given. Airport operators typically generate income from air transport fees charged to airlines or passengers, along with commercial fees linked to services such as shops.

Traffic at Belgrade airport has increased since 2013 when Abu Dhabi's Etihad bought a 49 percent stake in indebted flag carrier JAT, rebranding it as Air Serbia and introducing new routes.

Once closed to international air traffic during a decade of war and sanctions under late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, the country's main airport handled more than five million passengers last year.

TRAFFIC BOOST

Vinci aims to boost traffic further by supporting new long-haul routes for Air Serbia and using existing partnerships with over 200 airlines, the French company said.

Belgrade airport's CEO told a local news agency in December he expected profit to rise to 29 million euros in 2017 from 26 million euro a year earlier.

The government holds a 83.1 percent stake in Belgrade airport and small shareholders own the rest.

Vinci, which manages 35 airports worldwide, said in November it would systematically bid when opportunities arose to expand

its airport operations.

The group has expanded into faster growing and more profitable concessions such as airports, motorways and energy engineering to counter weakness in the French construction sector.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter and Adrian Croft)

By Ivana Sekularac and Gus Trompiz

Stocks treated in this article : Vinci, Aerodrom Nikola Tesla ad Beograd
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD B
06:36p AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA BEOGRAD : Serbia awards Belgrade airport concession to Fra..
2017 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA BEOGRAD : Certification of Nikola Tesla Airport
2016 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA BEOGRAD : A record September for Belgrade airport
2016 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : Record July at the Airport Nikola Tesla
2016 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : Management of JSC Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airpo..
2016 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : Nikola Tesla Airport winner of the Brand Lead..
2015 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : "Announcement of sabotage at the airport" exe..
2015 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : The exhibition of the National Museum in Belg..
2015 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : Airport Nikola Tesla winner of the "Best of S..
2015 AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD : Press release
More news
Financials ( RSD)
Sales 2017 7 991 M
EBIT 2017 3 676 M
Net income 2017 3 124 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 6,38x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 50 954 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Saa Vlaisavljevic Chief Executive Officer
Vesna Stankovic Jevdevic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Skoko Director-Operations & Safety Management
Dobrila Pejovic Financial Director
Dragan Dimitrijevic Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AERODROM NIKOLA TESLA AD BEOGRAD519
AENA4.94%31 640
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS2.59%19 387
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD0.28%12 582
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG4.44%7 335
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV1.84%6 022
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.