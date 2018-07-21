Log in
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
News

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Information for passengers flying from Sheremetyevo International Airport

07/21/2018

Dear passengers,

Due to interruptions to the functioning of the baggage transportation system at Sheremetyevo airport, there have been issues with despatching luggage belonging to passengers departing from or transiting via Sheremetyevo. Airport staff are doing everything possible to restore the functioning of the baggage system. Luggage that does not arrive will be sent on later flights.

In the event of luggage not arriving, passengers should contact the baggage reclaim service before leaving arrivals and complete the requisite form. Passenger should retain all documents relating to their flight, in particular their boarding pass and baggage tag. In the event of luggage not arriving, passengers can check the status of their baggage reclaim on the Aeroflot website:https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/information/preparation/baggage/lost

We apologise for any inconvenience.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 12:22:04 UTC
