Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Takes Delivery of New Airbus A321

30 July 2018, Moscow. - Aeroflot has taken delivery of its new A321 aircraft (VQ-BTT) equipped with aerodynamic wing-tips known as Sharklets. The aircraft is named in honour of Alexander Gomelsky, a celebrated Russian professional basketball coach.

The A321 airliner is designed in a two class composition with 16 seats in business and 170 in economy. Aeroflot operates А321 aircraft across its European and domestic routes network.

A321 airplanes satisfy the highest reliability, safety and comfort standards and are considered among the best for mid-range flights.

Photographs of new Airbus A321 for use by the media are available at:

https://www.aeroflot.ru/media/aflfiles/photobank/img_2003.jpg

