Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO    AFLT   RU0009062285

AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : Takes Delivery of New Airbus A321

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:28am CEST

30 July 2018, Moscow. - Aeroflot has taken delivery of its new A321 aircraft (VQ-BTT) equipped with aerodynamic wing-tips known as Sharklets. The aircraft is named in honour of Alexander Gomelsky, a celebrated Russian professional basketball coach.

The A321 airliner is designed in a two class composition with 16 seats in business and 170 in economy. Aeroflot operates А321 aircraft across its European and domestic routes network.

A321 airplanes satisfy the highest reliability, safety and comfort standards and are considered among the best for mid-range flights.

Photographs of new Airbus A321 for use by the media are available at:

https://www.aeroflot.ru/media/aflfiles/photobank/img_2003.jpg

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

Aeroflot's 241-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the sixth time at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand and most powerful brand in Russia according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIAL
09:28aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Takes Delivery of New Airbus A321
PU
07/26AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : carries diving and surfing equipment free of ch..
PU
07/25AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : expands fleet with new Airbus A321
PU
07/21AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Information for passengers flying from Sheremet..
PU
07/20AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Group passenger traffic up 11.4% in June 2018
PU
07/20AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Group Announces Operating Results for June 2018
PU
07/17AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : named Best Airline in Eastern Europe, premium e..
PU
07/13AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : launches flights to Kyzylorda
PU
07/10AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Statement regarding inaccurate media reports
PU
07/05AEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : announces results of its Board of Directors mee..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016PJSC Aeroflot Russian Airlines reports 1H results 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 612 B
EBIT 2018 33 104 M
Net income 2018 22 450 M
Debt 2018 214 B
Yield 2018 7,18%
P/E ratio 2018 6,92
P/E ratio 2019 5,92
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 136 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 162  RUB
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov Chairman
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Kirill Igorevich Bogdanov Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Igor Viktorovich Parakhin Director-Technical & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO2 183
DELTA AIR LINES-3.95%37 318
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.80%22 525
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%18 950
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.51%18 049
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.69%15 600
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.