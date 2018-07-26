Log in
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO (AFLT)
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : carries diving and surfing equipment free of charge

07/26/2018 | 12:16pm CEST

Moscow, 26 July 2018. Aeroflot is extending its offer of free transportation of complete sets of surfing, kite-surfing, wake-boarding, windsurfing and diving equipment.

For passengers heading to and returning from Malé, Bangkok, Phuket and Ho Chi Minh City, the offer runs through 30 April 2019 (return flights must be completed on or before this date). The airline has also added a ­further destination to the list - Tel Aviv.

Aeroflot would like to remind its passengers that the total weight of equipment should not exceed 23 kg. Surfing equipment can include a surfboard, set of fins, fastenings, wet suit, hydro shoes, and further accessories with a total weight of no more than 5 kg. Divers can transport a buoyancy compensator, wetsuit, helmet, gloves, boots or fins and additional accessories, again with a total weight of no more than 5 kg. The full list of equipment that can be transported as part of a set can be found on the offer page.

This free equipment transportation offer will be available on Aeroflot's flights and on flights operated by subsidiaries under Aeroflot's commercial management. Passengers should pre-arrange equipment transportation via Aeroflot's contact centre (8-800-444-5555) or at Aeroflot offices.

The service is not available on flights operated by third-party partner airlines (flight numbers SU3000-4999).

As a premium airline, Aeroflot understands and accommodates the needs of its passengers. In the winter season, the airline offers free carriage of ski equipment.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

Aeroflot's 241-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand and most powerful brand in Russia according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:15:16 UTC
