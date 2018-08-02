Log in
Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii : named among world's best airlines for on-board wine selection

08/02/2018

2 August 2018, Moscow - Aeroflot's wine selection in Business Class has been named among the best in the world by Global Traveler, the high-end US magazine for luxury travelers.

Aeroflot's La Capra Chenin Blanc 2016 from South Africa was named Best International Business-Class White Wine in Global Traveler's 15th annual Wines on the Wing Airline Wine Competition. Aeroflot was also highly commended for its Business Class champagne, which ranked second overall in its category.

In both nominations the Russian flag carrier came in ahead of strong competition from US, European and Asian airlines including United, Delta, British Airways and All Nippon Airways.

The Wines on the Wing awards were decided by a panel of experts, who participated in a blind tasting of white, red and sparkling wines offered by 22 airlines.

Wines on the Wing has been held every year since 2004. This year the panel met in New York for the blind tasting, with each airlines submitting two red, two white and one sparkling wine or champagne. The jury included professional sommeliers, wine producers and wine merchants.

Aeroflot ranks among the world's leading airlines for its quality of service. The food and drinks offered on board are an important part of the airline's in-flight service. Aeroflot has won numerous awards for the high quality of its wines. This year then airline was honoured at the Cellars in the Sky awards in the Best Business Class Fortified/Dessert Wine category for its offering of Graham's Ten Year Old Tawny Port.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.

Aeroflot's 241-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand and most powerful brand in Russia according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:24:15 UTC
