Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aerohive Networks Inc    HIVE

AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC (HIVE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aerohive Networks Inc : HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Aerohive Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:17am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Aerohive Networks, Inc. ("Aerohive") (NYSE: HIVE) securities between November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently, Aerohive's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Aerohive you have until March 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/aerohive-networks-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
12:17aAEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors o..
AC
03/14Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ae..
BU
03/14AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : MARCH 20 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fil..
AC
03/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/14AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : 7-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the ..
AC
03/13AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Aerohive N..
AC
03/13AEROHIVE : Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectiv..
PR
03/13FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline..
BU
03/13AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Remi..
AC
03/12AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fil..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/08Aerohive Networks' (HIVE) CEO David Flynn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call .. 
02/08Aerohive Networks beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
02/08AMD : Rinse, Wash, Repeat, Profit 
02/07Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
01/19After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/19/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 159 M
EBIT 2018 -0,46 M
Net income 2018 -17,4 M
Finance 2018 73,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerohive Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HIVE | US0077861062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-22.30%242
CISCO SYSTEMS17.91%219 438
QUALCOMM-6.75%88 378
ERICSSON5.37%23 052
ARISTA NETWORKS INC22.96%21 971
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%20 851
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.