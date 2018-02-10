Log in
Aerohive Networks Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Aerohive Networks, Inc. It Has Filed a Class Action Complaint and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 - HIVE

02/10/2018 | 11:57pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Aerohive Networks, Inc. ("Aerohive") (NYSE: HIVE) between November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Panjabi v. Aerohive Networks, Inc. (5:18-cv-00656), a securities class action lawsuit in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-cm/aerohive-networks-inc-2?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently, Aerohive's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Aerohive, you have until March 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
