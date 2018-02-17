Log in
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Aerohive Networks Inc : MARCH 20 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc.

02/17/2018 | 05:06pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESWIRE / February 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (''Aerohive'' or ''the Company'') (NYSE: HIVE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 1, 2017 and January 16, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 20, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were underlying sales execution issues that were uncovered at the end of the third quarter of 2017; (2) consequently, Aerohive's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 159 M
EBIT 2018 -0,46 M
Net income 2018 -17,4 M
Finance 2018 73,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,00x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 233 M
Chart AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Aerohive Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HIVE | US0077861062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,43 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David K. Flynn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Ritchie Senior VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Changming Liu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher James Schaepe Independent Director
Frank J. Marshall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC-27.96%225
CISCO SYSTEMS9.90%217 915
QUALCOMM4.01%96 638
ERICSSON-0.20%22 647
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.72%22 085
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 155
